SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0605 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $12,927.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,518.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.81 or 0.03529466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.84 or 0.00390731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.33 or 0.01099338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00450332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $242.77 or 0.00429543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00032480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00308474 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,087,479 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.