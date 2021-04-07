Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.61

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 30488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The stock has a market cap of C$985.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.44%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

