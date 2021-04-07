Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2,302.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.05% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $30,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,240,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,647,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

