Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

