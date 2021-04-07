Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,232. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 200,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,530. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.