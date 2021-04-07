SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
SGH opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SMART Global has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $50.29.
SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.
SMART Global Company Profile
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
