Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) versus Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Financial Comparison

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15%

95.0% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and Yelp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.01 billion 3.02 $40.88 million $0.52 78.50

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 2 12 6 0 2.20

Yelp has a consensus target price of $32.79, suggesting a potential downside of 19.67%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Yelp beats Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; and Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content. Additionally, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a selection of restaurants and delivery options. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

