SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $378.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.