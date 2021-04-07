SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.