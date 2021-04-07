SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,638,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $218.20 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $130.59 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average is $213.91.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

