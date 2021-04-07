SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $284,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.