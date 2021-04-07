SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.34.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

