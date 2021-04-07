Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.65

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 47237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

SONVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

