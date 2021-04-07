Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,241. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,677. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

