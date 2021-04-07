SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 573,886 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,636,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,214,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,478,000 after purchasing an additional 520,077 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,095,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 293,296 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 528,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

