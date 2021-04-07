Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $36,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,153.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

