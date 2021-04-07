SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price upped by Barclays from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLOW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NYSE FLOW opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

