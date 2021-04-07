Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.28

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.28 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 69.40 ($0.91). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 184,867 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £44.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

