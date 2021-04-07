Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

