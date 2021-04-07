Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 350,800.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

