Stillwater Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.39. 141,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $265.70 and a fifty-two week high of $408.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

