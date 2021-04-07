Stillwater Investment Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

