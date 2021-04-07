Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $487,000.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,278. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -90.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.