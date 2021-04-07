Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 38,462 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 870% compared to the average volume of 3,965 call options.

OUST stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 317,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,456. Ouster has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

