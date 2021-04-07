Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.08. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 107,085 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.
About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.