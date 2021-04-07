Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.08. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 107,085 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

