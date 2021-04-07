Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.79 ($91.52).

SAX opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 115.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €72.22.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

