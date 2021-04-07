SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 5.3%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.81. 60,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,937,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

