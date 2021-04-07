Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.40

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 34209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.62%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

