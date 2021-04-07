Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $10.51 Million Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,304 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.66% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. 933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

