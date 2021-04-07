Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.45. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,050. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

