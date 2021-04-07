Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,211 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 307,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,498,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,400. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56.

