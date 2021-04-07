Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 66,949 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,949 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,338. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

