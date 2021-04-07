suterusu Hits Market Cap of $48.32 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 8% higher against the dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $48.32 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00055423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.44 or 0.00628393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.