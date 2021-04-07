SWS Partners Has $1.33 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. 99,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

