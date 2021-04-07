Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 152.75 ($2.00), with a volume of 47766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

Specifically, insider Paul Webb acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,181.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit