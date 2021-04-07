Syscoin Market Cap Hits $221.62 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $221.62 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00390523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005239 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,994,135 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.