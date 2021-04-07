Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after buying an additional 4,588,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after buying an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 69,597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $4,838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tata Motors (TTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit