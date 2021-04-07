Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after buying an additional 4,588,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after buying an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 69,597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $4,838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

