TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Purchases 12,666 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $71,816.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 432,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,769.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann bought 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann bought 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann purchased 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann purchased 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 258,184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

