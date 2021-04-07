TD Securities Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$46.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.22.

EIF stock opened at C$40.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$18.27 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.61.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

