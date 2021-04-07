Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $161.04 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

