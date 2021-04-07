Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

TELNY opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

