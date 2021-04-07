Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.63. Teligent shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 5,477,176 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teligent stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1,266.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.91% of Teligent worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

