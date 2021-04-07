Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 180,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353 over the last ninety days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

