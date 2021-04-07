TENA (TENA) Market Cap Hits $2.61 Million

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, TENA has traded up 134.7% against the US dollar. TENA has a market cap of $2.61 million and $89,950.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00054989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00630479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.