Tendies Trading Down 31% Over Last 7 Days (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 31% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $984,579.93 and approximately $121,238.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00625055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00078347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,642 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.