Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several research firms have commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,732. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

