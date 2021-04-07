Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after buying an additional 1,205,229 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 8,093,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 60,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

