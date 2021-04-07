Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

