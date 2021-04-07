Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXRH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,015. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

