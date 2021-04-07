The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.58

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.58 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 185.20 ($2.42). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), with a volume of 142,138 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £66.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

